These Shotgun Shells Shoot Drones Out Of The Sky

These shotgun cartridges are designed to bring down drones. While a chimp might just grab a stick and swat that buzzing quadcopter out of the sky , humans can now blast annoying drones with a purpose-made tool.

Or rather, purpose-marketed tool. Snake River, the company behind the cartridges, told Make magazine that “the ammo at present is really a high-end goose or turkey load. Lead free, in a 2 shot and BB variant.”

While shooting flying drones is illegal, Snake River makes the case for self-defense. “The Drone Munition brand provides a cost effective solution for self-defense as the Federal Government and States scramble to take action,” says the site.

In a statement, Snake River president Casey Betzold said that the Drone Munition brand is currently more about marketing. The company is working with “some friends of ours” to come up with ammo for drone-based target shooting and training. Betzold also stresses the self-defense argument. “The self-defense portion of firearm use is what covers a real threatening drone situation,” he said, “and we expect regulations to come down focused specifically on drones in the near future.”

Right now, though, one interesting use case is for law enforcers and emergency responders. That the cops might shoot your drone out of the heavens is no surprise, but firefighters might also want in.

“Drones have impeded their efforts in many cases,” says Betzold. We can imagine a scenario where a fireman is trying to rescue a cat from a tree, while the neighborhood kids buzz him with a drone. The answer, according to Snake River, would be a quick kaboom. Drone owners might want to consider a drone parachute to keep the remains of their devices safe.