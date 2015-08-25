Uber Is The New Bus

Uber began testing a new feature this week in San Francisco that works like a bus route.

The feature, called “Smart Routes,” establishes two perpetual routes that drivers follow in San Francisco. When booking a ride, users who set their pickup location along these two routes receive at least $1 off of the UberPool rate.

Drivers who follow the route can pick up and drop off passengers along the route as needed, allowing those drivers to, ideally, constantly be making money, without detours for new pickups or drop-offs.

In a statement shared with TechCrunch, Uber said that “Smart Routes is part of our ongoing efforts to increase the efficiency of driver-partners’ time spent on the road while helping riders save time and money.” Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has often commented that his ideal Uber ride has no breaks, and this is a good start.

Startups like Loup and Chariot are already running similar on-demand rides along set routes in San Francisco. Unlike Uber, neither of them are already doing 1 million rides per day.

