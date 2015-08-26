What Is The Best Way To Keep The On-Demand Economy Safe?

In January 2015 alone, Uber says it onboarded almost 40,000 drivers. By 2014, two years after launch, on-demand cleaning and handyman service Handy said it had received more than 200,000 applications, an average rate of more than 8,000 applications per month. And as of April , Postmates had more than 10,000 couriers.

There is a lot of hiring going on in the on-demand economy—one analysis from Intuit predicted that number of workers would grow from 3.2 million workers to 7.6 million by 2020—and it looks nothing like the hiring of decades past.

Companies like Uber, Handy, and Postmates aren’t fielding cover letters from qualified candidates, coordinating interviews with HR, and hiring employees for their service jobs. Rather, these platforms want to hire as many independent contractors as possible, as quickly as possible.

Screwing up this pedal-to-the-metal onboarding even very, very rarely can have horrific results: An Uber passenger in New Dehli was allegedly raped by her Uber driver. An Airbnb user, meanwhile, says he was sexually assaulted by his host, despite the host having had good reviews by former guests.

Customer peace of mind requires some sort of check on just about any on-demand service employee, and traditional background-check companies weren’t designed for that kind of job (or non-job). So predictably, a cadre of startups has popped up to create the trust and safety mechanisms for the on-demand economy.

While a few startups offer new takes on background checks that cater to the on-demand economy specifically, some of them, like Onfido, GoodHire, and Checkr, focus on making traditional-style background checks easy to access. Their systems work on mobile phones, don’t require any paper, and they aim for speed. “Every single day counts because people will go and find other jobs otherwise,” says Checkr CEO Daniel Yanisse.

Yanisse and his cofounder, Jonathan Perichon, started Checkr after working as software engineers at an on-demand delivery startup where background checks were a hassle. The company now says it powers more than 300 on-demand companies’ background checks.