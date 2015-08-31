A Non-Millennial’s Guide to MTV’s Newest Star, Todrick

Todrick Hall Photo: Shawn Adeli , courtesy of MTV

MTV is betting that he can do it. Though he’s got a distinctive flair for the dramatic (the segment in which he re-enacts Disney princesses a la Nicki Minaj) the network signed Hall to star in an eponymous series that is an unscripted, behind-the-scenes tour of the creative collaboration that churns out musical YouTube parodies. Hall and company produce a weekly offering, which he sings in a vocal tone that’s as honeyed as any boy band’s front man, punctuated by over-the-top costuming, complicated theatrical makeup, and catchy choreography.

“I have faith in the American audience,” Hall tells Co.Create. Faith that they’ll keep watching a show sans manufactured drama, he says.

Since its debut five years ago, Hall’s channel’s amassed over 1.6 million devotees dubbed “Toddlerz,” and brought him high-profile gigs in Beyoncé’s “Blow” music video and Virgin America’s latest safety video.

Big brands mine YouTube’s viral small screen stars all the time, as evidenced by industry leaders gathering to discuss “working with the next generation of talent” at conferences such as Vidcon. MTV is no different. The network continues to strengthen its strategy to snare fresh faces with huge followings via a symbiotic relationship with social media. We’ve seen this with MTV2’s capturing emerging comedians for ensemble shows like Guy Code. YouTube specifically brought MTV (Other)’s digital content lab comedic writer, performer, and producer Morgan Evans.

With five years of videos and a slew of concert appearances under his sparkly belt, MTV’s landed a pretty well-known quantity with Todrick Hall. Nevertheless, Hall enthuses at length about how the network has given him and his pals a wide creative berth. Even though he’s not feeling 100% on the day of this interview, Hall gushes enthusiastically about how the network allows them to take chances. “We went in with concepts,” he explains, because there was only so much control MTV would relinquish and rely “on the brain of someone they never worked with. I think it was a very scary adventure.”

Despite whatever their early trepidation, Hall says it only took three episodes until MTV executives started to trust him and actually want to be surprised. “They do like to hear the songs, though,” he muses before launching into a story about the first episode in which he changed the original song in the eleventh hour.