Sprinting Ahead of the Competition

What is Tribeca Pet Services?

We are a New York based professional pet services team dedicated to improving the quality of life for pets and their human guardians through our services. We are always striving to be the leaders in providing outstanding pet care. What type of services do you offer pet owners? We offer a few amazing services for pets and their owners. First, a city dog’s favorite is our custom country boarding on farmland in NJ. Country Boarding gives city dogs an outlet to run and play with grass under their paws and while there, we also offer a Board & Train program. In Tribeca, we are proud to have one of the best dog walking services including a Walk, Play, & Train program. And lastly, our Force Free Dog Training utilizes effective training procedures (positive reinforcement) that lay the foundation for a canine’s healthy socialization, capacity for learning, and prevention of behavior problems. How do you differentiate yourself from other doggie daycare facilities and services?

All of our services are fueled by the needs of dogs. We pride ourselves on the belief that education is key to providing the safest & most advanced services for companion animals. A NY State Licensed Veterinary Technician oversees all pet care, Certified Positive Dog Trainers use reward-based dog training, and we are USDA Certified for Pet Transport. In addition, our country dog boarding for city dogs is one-of-a-kind. What was the motivation behind adding a mobile element to your business? The ability to transport companion animals from the city to the countryside or beach is key for our business. It drives about 50% of our revenue and provides us with repeat business for a non-daily service (like dog walking). Why did you select the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is well equipped in size and utility to support our transportation needs. Ultimately, the legendary Mercedes-Benz name is synonymous with quality, lives by its safety and performance reputation, and instills a sense of confidence and reliability. How many Sprinter vans are in your fleet? We currently own only one Sprinter but we plan on adding another Sprinter in the future to further drive our business forward. Have you customized your van?

Yes, in order to support our business and accommodate doggie transportation, we have taken out the seats and we tailored the configuration of our transportation crates and ramps allowing staff and our doggie clients to operate efficiently, effectively and with ease. In addition, the outside of the Sprinter has been wrapped in a custom design to represent our company. How has your Sprinter helped grow your business? The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has provided us with the ability to transport companion animals in a very spacious and comfortable vehicle for a discerning level of clientele to our country boarding facility, the source for 50% of our revenue. It also provides our brand with some great exposure throughout the city allowing us to gain new clientele. If you could give advice to other growing businesses about adding a mobile arm, what would it be?

Consider the needs of your company carefully and do not hesitate to go above and beyond in a purchase of a mobile addition. Tribeca Pet Services is a New York based professional pet services team dedicated to improving the quality of life for pets and their human guardians.