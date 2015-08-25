advertisement
20 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Fast Company Innovation Festival

We’re taking New York City by storm November 9-13, with content in more than 60 venues throughout the week.

By Robert Safian2 minute Read
The Fast Company Innovation Festival

Disruption and inspiration go hand in hand in a world that’s constantly in flux. How do we make change our ally? How do we deploy our talents to make business a vehicle for positive progress? And how do we make it all fun, fulfilling, and energizing?

The Fast Company Innovation Festival will bring the answers alive in captivating keynotes, hands-on workshops, and intimate site visits at the most dynamic studios, startups, and centers of creativity in New York City. Across more than 60 venues, the festival aligns a community of innovators and agitators, bringing to life the future of business and culture with a mix of playfulness and sophistication. Here’s just a sampling of what you don’t want to miss (tickets available here):

  1. Nike CEO Mark Parker will talk entrepreneurship, design, and competition with a surprise guest
  2. Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop CEO Lisa Gersh share brand-building tactics
  3. A morning meditation session with design icon Eileen Fisher at her company’s NYC showroom
  4. An #EmptyMet tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with chief digital officer Sree Sreenivasan
  5. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud shares behind-the-veil stories of her inspiring, personal mission to aid the women of Saudi Arabia
  6. The CEOs of Warby Parker, Tumblr, Etsy, Birchbox, Rent the Runway, and Box describe the ups and downs of building a business that matters
  7. A chance to spend time at Civic Hall, New York City’s newest hub for tech entrepreneurs and Fast Company‘s home base throughout the week of the festival
  8. Insider tours of Eataly, The American Museum of Natural History, and Industry City
  9. Site visits to SoulCycle, Dropbox, and Refinery29
  10. Design lab tours at PepsiCo, IBM, Huge, frog, and Pentagram
  11. A policy hackathon geared toward entrepreneurs at the UN Foundation
  12. Master strategy, teamwork, and culture with General Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
  13. Learn secrets of creativity from Carrie Brownstein, Steve Aoki, advertising guru David Droga, and music impresario Troy Carter
  14. Grow a purpose-driven enterprise, with advice from Barbara Bush of Global Health Corps, Caroline Ghosn of Levo League, and Sallie Krawcheck of Ellevate
  15. Hear updates on the future of genetic testing with Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe
  16. Get a taste of the new Valrhona chocolate school in Brooklyn with chefs Sarah Kosikowski and Francois Payard
  17. Experience a sustainable fashion show at the Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator with Maiyet and Eileen Fisher
  18. Go behind the scenes of baseball’s tech revolution with MLB Advanced Media
  19. Instagram’s Eva Chen will take us inside the happy marriage of fashion and tech
  20. Network with the Most Creative People in Business for Fast Company‘s 20th anniversary

Stay tuned for 20 more reasons to love the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

