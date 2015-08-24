The Bonkers Trailer For Black Comedy “Kill Your Friends” Looks Like “American Psycho” Meets ’90s Britpop

The complete collapse of the entire business model of selling music to people who want to listen to it has usually been treated by the music industry as kind of a bad thing. But if you’re of the opinion that the forthcoming British black comedy/thriller Kill Your Friends is an accurate depiction of that world circa the late ’90s, there’s one good thing about the death of the industry: Apparently, the whole culture was just lousy with rage-, jealousy-, and/or cocaine-fueled murder.

That premise is aptly laid out in the film’s teaser, which centers around a burnt-out looking Nicholas Hoult as he finds himself hating his coworkers, enjoying orgies, and trying to find the next Spice Girls or Supergrass–the pressure of which, apparently, leads him on a killing spree. It’s the kind of thing that might make Patrick Bateman hand over his “well-heeled white dude with an affection for doofy British musicians-slash-serial killer” crown.

At the very least, it’s a new look for Hoult, who has previously been so likable that even when he plays a full-on psychopath, like Nux the War Boy in Mad Max: Fury Road, he still ends up being one of the good guys. With Black Mirror director Owen Harris behind the camera, the movie promises some dark British weirdness–plus, we can only assume, a banging soundtrack for those who miss the days when bands like Cornershop were worth killing your friends over.