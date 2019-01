If you needed any proof that Beyoncé’s signature silky voice can upgrade anything, please direct your attention to Jade Novah , singer, actress, insanely bang-on Beyoncé impersonator.

In a video she tweeted and posted on Instagram, Novah runs popular commercial jingles through the magical filter of Beyoncé and the results are just as Novah’s hashtag states: “#BeyMakesEverythingSoundBetter”: