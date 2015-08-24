Sure, Why Not? “Star Wars” Gets In The Soup Game With Campbell’s Cans

The history of Star Wars is a history of branded marketing, synergy, and product tie-ins: George Lucas’s epic franchise captured imaginations because it was downright ubiquitous–on bedsheets and action figures and “C-3P0’s” cereal. So when you find yourself overwhelmed by the forthcoming tsunami of Star Wars branded crap about to hit shelves in every part of your local supermarket, don’t go blaming the fact that the property was purchased by Disney–the idea of Boba Fett’s mask on a bottle of Italian Sweet Cream CoffeeMates is in Star Wars DNA.

To that end, witness Campbell’s new Star Wars soup can, looking like something Andy Warhol would have painted ad infinitum if he had only been around to see the “Yo dog, I heard you like brands, so I put a brand on your brand” era of marketing. The cans feature many of the classic Star Wars characters who appear in J.J. Abrams’s forthcoming The Force Awakens like Chewbacca, C-3P0, R2-D2, Imperial Stormtroopers–as well as two, in Darth Vader and Yoda, who will likely only appear as little blue ghosts. According to the can’s label, the soup–pasta with chicken in chicken broth–comes in “Star Wars shapes,” presumably so you can absorb your recommended daily intake of midi-chlorians through little Darth Vader and Yoda head shapes.