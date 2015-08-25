Does A Huge Pay Gap Between CEO And Staff Affect Employee Satisfaction?

We all know executives at big companies are handsomely compensated for their work. Although, just how much more they make than their average employees has long been a hot-button issue. This new economic research should only serve to fuel that debate.

Glassdoor pulled employees’ salary reports from its platform and compared it to companies in the S&P 500. Across all companies, the average CEO pay was $13.8 million per year, while the average worker earned a median salary of $77,800. That means the average is 204 times higher than the average employee’s.

This has been a tough number to calculate because corporate reports for investors don’t disclose what a typical employee earns even though they contain information on CEO compensation. And while Congress approved the Dodd-Frank law in 2010 requiring that such information be published, it’s taken the Securities and Exchange Commission until this month to finalize the rule. Though it won’t go in effect until 2017, and gives public companies some flexibility to determine what the CEO-to-worker pay ratio should be, they will be required to disclose that ratio.

Before the law, calculating the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was left to researchers such as those at the Economic Policy Institute, which drew from a variety of data, including from the Federal Reserve. For its survey, Glassdoor took the data it’s gathered since 2008 on thousands of voluntary and anonymous salary reports from employees (adjusted for inflation) of the S&P 500 companies, juxtaposed with compensation information directly from those companies’ SEC proxy filing statements, all of which were available (except for Mylan N.V., Kraft Heinz Co., Columbia Pipeline Group Inc., Baxalta, PayPal, and Westrock Co.).

Using these unique data, Glassdoor tabulated the ratio of CEO pay to median worker pay. Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain notes that total compensation for employees includes base pay, tips, commissions, bonuses, and all other forms of pay reported. To ensure statistical validity, only companies with 30 or more Glassdoor salary reports shared by employees during this timeframe are included, which was available for 441 of the S&P 500 companies.

Chamberlain also points out that while CEO pay also includes bonuses, stock options, and other pay beyond base salary in SEC filings, most workers underreport bonuses and stock options in surveys, such as Glassdoor’s salary survey. “Most workers simply don’t know or don’t recall the details of nonsalary compensation. As a result, total pay is likely underreported for workers, which could overstate CEO pay ratios,” he says.

Chamberlain says that drawing from the last two years of SEC filings might also be slightly misleading because CEO compensation changes from year to year with swings in bonuses and stock compensation. “Choosing different base years for our analysis would have a large effect on the rankings of CEO-to-worker pay for these employers,” he observes.