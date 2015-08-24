What Martin Scorsese Is Doing About Gun Violence

Now that bringing guns into movie theaters has become a problem, one of the greatest directors of all time is doing something about the guns we see onscreen.

Director Martin Scorsese (right) crouches while directing actors Robert De Niro and Cybill Shepard inside a politician’s campaign office on the set of his film, Taxi Driver, 1976. Photo: Fotos International, Getty Images

Recently, Martin Scorsese lent his highly credible endorsement to a project by a British artist that involves destroying real guns to match the fake ones used in films. Created by Carl McCrow, who plays a soldier in Tomorrow, which Scorsese is executive producing, The Gun Neutral campaign invites participating filmmakers to pledge to destroy a gun for each one pictured in their film. Tomorrow is the first film to adopt the program, and since it follows the story of soldiers returning from combat, there will probably be many, many guns destroyed in its honor.

McCrow is a major anti-gun activist whose charity, One Less Gun, destroys weapons found in war zones–and whose art repurposes those guns to make a creative statement. With someone as influential as Scorsese backing the project, other filmmakers are sure to follow suit.

