Exploring The Apocalyptic Parallels of “Z For Zachariah” and “Last Man On Earth”

The prospect of human extinction is not going away any time soon.

When it’s not being touted as a threat to force citizens to care more deeply about political and environmental issues, it’s right there in the context of the entertainment we take in to escape those issues. (The Walking Dead is the most popular show on TV at the moment.) Not since Armageddon and Deep Impact arrived in the summer of 1998, though, have we had two projects about the end of the world as similar as Z For Zachariah and Last Man on Earth in such a short time. Even though the latter two have radically different tones, their similarities go way beyond premise.

Craig Zobel Photo: Georges Biard

Directed by Craig Zobel, the film Z For Zachariah, just released in theaters and VOD, is a serious and suspenseful look at relationships in the immediate aftermath of the apocalypse. Last Man on Earth is Will Forte’s surprise hit sitcom from the past spring, and takes a completely different approach in exploring the same territory. Craig Zobel did not miss a single episode.

“It’s an interesting companion piece to the movie,” he says of the show in an interview with Co.Create. Although Last Man on Earth eventually throws more survivors into the mix, it begins, like Z For Zachariah, with just one person, then two, and then an awkward trio. Neither project makes a compelling case for our prospects of successfully repopulating the Earth after a cataclysmic disaster.

Some significant differences exist between the film and the series. The genders are reversed, for one thing, with Margot Robbie’s Ann Rule as the initial Last Man on Earth in Zachariah, and Will Forte filling the role on his show. She’s self-sufficient, having grown up on a farm; he cuts a tapas dish-sized hole in a diving board to turn his pool into a giant toilet. When new people are introduced into the situation, Forte is only relieved, whereas Robbie’s relief is tinged with a survivor’s caution.

Despite their differences, however, Zachariah and Last Man both suggest that the end of the world doesn’t erase the inherent tension of interpersonal relationships, so much as it pours gasoline on them and tosses a match.