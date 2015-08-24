This Couple’s Puppy Pictures Expertly Mock Every New Baby Photo In Your Facebook Feed

Last week, Americans’ social media channels were awash with pictures of confident children in clothes newly acquired from J.C. Penney, ready to embark on their first day of the new school year. There was no escape. However, that was just one moment when a child photo opp event hit across the board. Friends and cousins are constantly having babies, which creates a cascading stream of newborn photos the rest of the year.

Apparently in Australia, the pressure to have kids is just as geologically powerfully as it is in the U.S. Australian couple Abby Lee and Matt Kay recently shared their new bundle of joy–a poodle/golden retriever mix named Humphry–by parodying those newborn photoshoots that adorably clog up our Facebook feeds with advertisements for procreation.

Lee and Kay enlisted pro photographer Elisha Minette to take the photos, which expertly parody the target of baby photos. The concept alone is pretty funny, but the accuracy of the details take it to the next level. (The proud looks on the “parents’s” faces, and the positioning of the puppy’s paws, for starters.

Best of all, there’s nothing mean-spirited about the project, which means it’s safe to actually link to on Facebook without rubbing your new-parent friends the wrong way. They have enough to deal with already.

Have a look through more of these photos in the slides above.

[via Bored Panda]