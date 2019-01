To celebrate the end of its 11-year run on Canadian airwaves, the CBC’s WireTap decided to give listeners and fans a few words of sage advice.

“How To Age Gracefully,” directed by Andrew Norton, collects life advice from people aged seven to 93, offering up some wisdom to everyone in between. On the WireTap website, host Jonathan Goldstein wrote that they invited listeners down to the studio to be part of the video and that “It’s all about growing up and how that process never ends.”