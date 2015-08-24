Armies Of Stephen Curry And Misty Copeland Clones Train In New Under Armour Campaign

It begins with ballerina Misty Copeland, golfer Jordan Spieth, and NBA point guard Stephen Curry staring into the camera, confident and determined. Then things multiply, as the athletic superstars perform part of their practice regimen they become sprawling armies of themselves, looking like a cross between a clone training camp and the Arirang Mass Games .

“Rule Yourself” is the first ad of the campaign, from agency Droga5, uses the Multiplicity effect to illustrate that whether it’s winning the NBA title and league MVP, winning the Masters, or becoming the American Ballet Theatre’s first African-American principal ballerina, these accomplishments are the culmination of many, many hours of training and preparation.

Under Armour’s senior vice president of brand marketing Adrienne Lofton says too often people only see these end results, the big wins, the trophies and the triumph. “We wanted to re-center our consumer by telling them greatness is showing up every day at 5 a.m. when everyone else is asleep,” says Lofton. “Steph Curry won the NBA championship and MVP because he trained everyday, got up when he fell down, continuing to drive with all that unsexy work to achieve his goals. When we talked to our athletes, they told us over and over again that it’s not about natural talent, it’s about drive, effort and consistency. A lot of brands are about that initial motivation–just do it, get up and go– we talk about how sustaining that effort is what makes the difference for an elite athlete, and we want to be the brand to show you how to do it.”

The campaign will also feature an upcoming spot starring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that will launch closer to the start of the NFL season.

