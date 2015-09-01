Should You Quit Your Job Before You Have Another One?

Do you daydream about quitting your job? Walking out and never looking back? Tess Vigeland did. As a host of public radio’s Marketplace, Vigeland was a familiar voice to millions of listeners who tuned in each day to hear her talk about personal finance. After 11 years in the role, Vigeland decided to quit–and she didn’t have the safety net of another job waiting in the wings.

“I got to a point where two things were going on,” she says. “First, I had issues with how things were being handled in my workplace. And second, I felt tired of my subject matter. I had been covering business and economics for a long time, and I didn’t want to talk abut it anymore.”

Vigeland, who chronicles her experience in the new book Leap: Leaving a Job With No Plan B to Find the Career and Life You Really Want, wanted to explore what else the world had to offer. But quitting without having something else lined up wasn’t something she ever thought she’d do. “I’ve always had a plan–a two-year plan, a five-year plan, a 10-year plan–but I felt like I had reached a peak in my industry and my career, and I just didn’t know where to go next,” she says.

Life is too short to live for Friday afternoon.

Quitting your job before you have another one can help give you clarity to decide what’s next, says Vigeland. “You need time away to sit back and look at the world around you and consider industries that might be interesting,” she says. “It’s hard to do that when you are staying in a job you hate.”

Knowing when it’s time to leave is a gut feeling, and Vigeland offers others three guidelines for measuring if you’re ready:

1. You have too much self-respect to stay. “If you feel undervalued and mistreated, it’s time to think about leaving,” Vigeland says. “Life is too short to stay in a place that doesn’t appreciate you.”

2. You are manifesting stress in a physical way. A lot of people develop ailments that are caused because their workplace is no longer a healthy place for them. For Vigeland, her hair stopped growing.