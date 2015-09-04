advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 97 Things To Do, See, And Hear This September

Get ready to welcome fall into your heart, with some assistance from M. Night Shyamalan, Prince, Chvrches, and Elle Fanning as a trans teen.

[Photos: The Visit: courtesy of Universal Pictures; Empire: Christopher Fragapane, courtesy of Fox; The Daily Show: Peter Yang; Stephen Colbert: Jeffrey R. Staab, courtesy of CBS; Everest: Jasin Boland, courtesy of Universal Pictures; Last Man On Earth: Noah Schutz, courtesy of Fox; Black Mass: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; A Perfect Guy: courtesy of Screen Gems]
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Summer is always so exciting at first. You throw your hoodies in a trash fire, crank up the AC, and plot beachside getaways. Then you pretty much just sweat for three months until your skin feels like a gently used cheesecloth. Before you know it, fall feels like a harbinger of magical possibilities. Apple-picking! Hoodies! Pumpkin spice M&Ms! And of course the suggestion of prestige movie season to come. Thankfully, the waiting is over. Just when it feels like summer will last forever and we’re all stuck in a Gordian time knot, the first signs of fall are arriving. Prepare to say goodbye to the leaves and hello to new Daily Show host Trevor Noah and new Late Show maestro Stephen Colbert. Don’t you feel at least a little bit refreshed and less teetering-on-the-brink-of-heatstroke already? No? Well then, keep reading on for Co.Create’s September Creative Calendar and forget that whole summer bit even happened.

About RayPhoto: courtesy of The Weinstein Company

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

  • Rick Ross – Black Dollar, out on September 3rd.
  • Public Image Ltd.What the World Needs Now…out on September 4th.
  • The Libertines – Anthems For Doomed Youth, out on September 7th.
  • Prince – HITNRUN, out on September 7th.
  • Beirut- No No No, out on September 11th.
  • Ben Folds – So There, out on September 11th.
  • Hollywood Vampires [Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper & Joe Perry] – Hollywood Vampires, out on September 11th.[Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper & Joe Perry]
  • Leona Lewis – I Am, out on September 11th.
  • Low – Ones And Sixes, out on September 11th.
  • Micachu & the Shapes – Good Sad Happy Bad, out on September 11th.
  • Atreyu- Long Live, out on September 18th.
  • Duran Duran – Paper Gods, out on September 18th.
  • Glen Hansard – Didn’t He Ramble, out on September 18th.
  • Keith Richards – Crosseyed Heart, out on September 18th.
  • Mac Miller – Good A.M., out on September 18th.
  • Metric- Pagans In Vega, out on September 18th.
  • Chvrches – Every Open Eye, out on September 25th.
  • Disclosure – Caracal, out on September 25th.
  • Kurt Vile – b’lieve i’m going down, out on September 25th.
  • New Order – Music Complete, out on September 25th.
  • Peaches – Rub, out on September 25th.
  • Youth Lagoon – Savage Hills Ballroom, out on September 25th.

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

Books to Read

  • Jonathan Franzen – Purity, out on September 1st
  • Bill Clegg 9/1 – Did You Ever Have a Family, out on September 1st.
  • Nicola Youn – Everything Everything, out on September 1st.
  • Lee Child – Make Me (Jack Reacher), out on September 8th.
  • Chrissie Hynde – Rackless: My Life As a Pretender, out on September 8th.
  • 2 Years 8 months 28 nights Salman Rushdie, out on September 8th.
  • Erica Jong – Fear of Dying, out on September 8th.
  • Mindy Kaling – Why Not Me, out on September 15th.
  • Robert Schnakenberg – The Big Bad Book of Bill Murray: A Critical Appreciation of the World’s Finest Actor, out on September 15th.
  • Intro To Alien Invasion by Owen King and Mark Jude Poirier, out on September 15th.
  • Art of Memoir – Mary Karr, out on September 15th.
  • Jenny Lawson – Furiously Happy, out on September 22nd.
  • Margaret Atwood – The Heart Goes Last, out on September 29th.
Photo: Flickr user Elena Gatti

Events

