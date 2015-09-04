Your Creative Calendar: 97 Things To Do, See, And Hear This September

Summer is always so exciting at first. You throw your hoodies in a trash fire, crank up the AC, and plot beachside getaways. Then you pretty much just sweat for three months until your skin feels like a gently used cheesecloth. Before you know it, fall feels like a harbinger of magical possibilities. Apple-picking! Hoodies! Pumpkin spice M&Ms! And of course the suggestion of prestige movie season to come. Thankfully, the waiting is over. Just when it feels like summer will last forever and we’re all stuck in a Gordian time knot, the first signs of fall are arriving. Prepare to say goodbye to the leaves and hello to new Daily Show host Trevor Noah and new Late Show maestro Stephen Colbert. Don’t you feel at least a little bit refreshed and less teetering-on-the-brink-of-heatstroke already? No? Well then, keep reading on for Co.Create’s September Creative Calendar and forget that whole summer bit even happened.