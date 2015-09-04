Your Creative Calendar: 97 Things To Do, See, And Hear This September

Summer is always so exciting at first. You throw your hoodies in a trash fire, crank up the AC, and plot beachside getaways. Then you pretty much just sweat for three months until your skin feels like a gently used cheesecloth. Before you know it, fall feels like a harbinger of magical possibilities. Apple-picking! Hoodies! Pumpkin spice M&Ms! And of course the suggestion of prestige movie season to come. Thankfully, the waiting is over. Just when it feels like summer will last forever and we’re all stuck in a Gordian time knot, the first signs of fall are arriving. Prepare to say goodbye to the leaves and hello to new Daily Show host Trevor Noah and new Late Show maestro Stephen Colbert. Don’t you feel at least a little bit refreshed and less teetering-on-the-brink-of-heatstroke already? No? Well then, keep reading on for Co.Create’s September Creative Calendar and forget that whole summer bit even happened.
Movies In Theaters
- A Walk In The Woods, opens September 2nd.
- The Visit, opens September 11th. M. Night
- Sleeping With Other People, opens September 11th.
- The Perfect Guy, opens September 11th.
- All Thing Must pass, opens September 17th.
- Black Mass, opens September 18th.
- Sicario, opens September 18th.
- About Ray, opens September 18th.
- Everest, opens September 25th.
- The Intern, opens September 25th.
- The Green inferno, opens September 25th.
- Stonewall, opens September 25th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Before We Go, September 4th. Chris Evans directing
- 99 Homes, September 25th.
- A Brilliant Young Mind, September 11th.
- 90 Minutes In Heaven, September 11th.
- Craig Ferguson – Just Being Honest, September 10th. Epic
- Cooties, September 18th.
- Dragon Blade, September 4th.
- Time Out Of Mind, September 18th.
- Pawn Sacrifice, September 18th.
- Keith Richards – Under the Influence, September 18th. Netflix
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead, September 25th.
Albums You Should Hear
- Rick Ross – Black Dollar, out on September 3rd.
- Public Image Ltd.What the World Needs Now…out on September 4th.
- The Libertines – Anthems For Doomed Youth, out on September 7th.
- Prince – HITNRUN, out on September 7th.
- Beirut- No No No, out on September 11th.
- Ben Folds – So There, out on September 11th.
- Hollywood Vampires [Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper & Joe Perry] – Hollywood Vampires, out on September 11th.[Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper & Joe Perry]
- Leona Lewis – I Am, out on September 11th.
- Low – Ones And Sixes, out on September 11th.
- Micachu & the Shapes – Good Sad Happy Bad, out on September 11th.
- Atreyu- Long Live, out on September 18th.
- Duran Duran – Paper Gods, out on September 18th.
- Glen Hansard – Didn’t He Ramble, out on September 18th.
- Keith Richards – Crosseyed Heart, out on September 18th.
- Mac Miller – Good A.M., out on September 18th.
- Metric- Pagans In Vega, out on September 18th.
- Chvrches – Every Open Eye, out on September 25th.
- Disclosure – Caracal, out on September 25th.
- Kurt Vile – b’lieve i’m going down, out on September 25th.
- New Order – Music Complete, out on September 25th.
- Peaches – Rub, out on September 25th.
- Youth Lagoon – Savage Hills Ballroom, out on September 25th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Hand To God, premieres September 4th on Amazon.
- The Awesomes, premieres September 8th on Hulu.
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert, premieres September 8th on CBS.
- The League, premieres September 9th on FX.
- You’re The Worst, premieres September 9th on FX.
- Z Nation, premieres September 11th on Syfy.
- Ferrell Takes The Field, premieres September 12th on HBO.
- Doll & Em, premieres September 13th on HBO.
- Project Greenlight, premieres September 13th on HBO.
- The Bastard Executioner, premieres September 15th on FX.
- Best Time Ever with NPH, premieres September 4th on NBC.
- Moonbeam City , premieres September 16th on Comedy Central.
- Streamys, premieres September 17th on VH1.
- 67th Emmys, premieres September 20th on Fox.
- Blindspot, premieres September 21st on Fox.
- Minority Report, premieres September 21st on Fox.
- Limitless, premieres September 22nd on CBS.
- Muppets, premieres September 22nd on ABC.
- Scream Queens, premieres September 22nd on Fox.
- Empire, premieres September 23rd on Fox.
- Last Man On Earth, premieres September 27th on Fox.
- Rosewood, premieres September 23rd on Fox.
- Heroes Reborn, premieres September 24th on NBC.
- Brian Regan: Live, premieres September 26th on Comedy Central.
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, premieres September 28th on Comedy Central.
- Adam Ruins Everything, premieres September 29th on TruTV.
- Grandfathered, premieres September 29th on Fox.
- The Grinder, premieres September 29th on Fox
Books to Read
- Jonathan Franzen – Purity, out on September 1st
- Bill Clegg 9/1 – Did You Ever Have a Family, out on September 1st.
- Nicola Youn – Everything Everything, out on September 1st.
- Lee Child – Make Me (Jack Reacher), out on September 8th.
- Chrissie Hynde – Rackless: My Life As a Pretender, out on September 8th.
- 2 Years 8 months 28 nights Salman Rushdie, out on September 8th.
- Erica Jong – Fear of Dying, out on September 8th.
- Mindy Kaling – Why Not Me, out on September 15th.
- Robert Schnakenberg – The Big Bad Book of Bill Murray: A Critical Appreciation of the World’s Finest Actor, out on September 15th.
- Intro To Alien Invasion by Owen King and Mark Jude Poirier, out on September 15th.
- Art of Memoir – Mary Karr, out on September 15th.
- Jenny Lawson – Furiously Happy, out on September 22nd.
- Margaret Atwood – The Heart Goes Last, out on September 29th.
Events
- See the new off-Broadway show, Informed Consent, on the ethics of genetic research.
- Now in its 13th year, the New York Burlesque Festival runs Sept. 24-27.
- The Brooklyn Book Festival is on September 20th.
- Previews of Sam Shepard’s play Fool for Love begin Sept. 15 at the Manhattan Theater Club, Sam Rockwell stars.
- The New York Film Festival begins Sept. 25 and runs through October 14.
- The Coney Island Film Festival, which always has the coolest promotional posters, though I don’t think this year’s is out yet, is Sept. 18-20.
- “Post City: Habitats for the 21st Century” is the theme of the 2015 Ars Electronica Festival from September 3-7 in Linz.
- One-Minute Film Festival, online all month.
- Fantastic Fest, the Alamo Drafthouse’s genre film festival, which has a few big movies premiering, September 18th-25th.