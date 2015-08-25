Painting On a Bigger Canvas: How Edward Burns Made His First TV Series, “Public Morals”

Old habits die hard. Three episodes into his first TV series, Edward Burns was still in lean mean indie filmmaker mode—no money, less time. Until his cinematographer gently reasserted reality.

“We had designed a shot that was simple walk and talk,” says Burns. “But we had Central Park South closed to traffic, 40 period cars at our disposal, the street lit for another scene, and a Louma crane. My DP, Will Rexer, said, ‘Let’s rethink this.’ We came up with a giant gorgeous shot where camera [atop the crane] starts out 60 feet in the air and slowly moves down to the characters walking. It sold the period and location. It was an eye-opening moment when I realized I have the toys and ability to paint on a bigger canvas, and I learned to embrace that.”

Edward Burns and DP Will Rexer Photo: Niko Tavernise

Public Morals—which debuts on TNT Aug. 25 and whose first four episodes will stream starting August 26 on VOD—is Burns’s first TV foray in his 20-year career as a film auteur and actor. The noir-ish show—about the moral ambiguity between 1960s New York police and the criminal factions they manage—still features his talents as producer, director, writer, and actor, but with extra germination time for subplots and supporting characters.

“With 10 hours to tell a story, you get to roll it out the way a novelist would, as opposed to a short story,” says Burns. “It really influenced my writing—I feel like I have endless stories.

“In film, the secondary characters are often used to move the plot forward, especially in an ensemble,” he adds. “Here, I wanted to create an ensemble piece that followed a group of characters whose stories might not dovetail until episode eight or another season. There’s no season two greenlit, but I’m writing it anyway. I’m too obsessed with their world and in love with these characters to not continue hanging out with them.”

Burns’s journey to TV was a coalescing of paths—the medium’s changing landscape, two languishing film scripts, and a dearth of meddling suits.

Early in his career, Burns had written a couple of passion projects—a period film about NYC cops and another on Hell’s Kitchen Irish gangsters—neither of which got made.