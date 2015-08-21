Staff Recommender: Tyler Adams, Who Can Identify Every Country From Its Amorphous Blob

Name: Tyler Adams Role at Fast Company: Web developer. I help build and maintain the functioning and appearance of this beautiful site. Twitter: @tyleraadams Titillating Fact: I spent time in Kampala, Uganda interviewing members of gay and lesbian groups for a research project shortly before legislation was proposed to make homosexuality an act punishable by life in prison. Even then, we were careful during interviews to speak softly in public, so as to not endanger anyone. Fortunately, that legislation was recently ruled unconstitutional by the Ugandan Supreme Court.

Things he’s loving:

1. Upside-down country quiz

I studied geography in a former life. My affinity for this quiz from the Washington Post confirms my friends’ suspicion that all I did in grad school was look at maps and memorize capitals. It’s very difficult to identify the shape of a country when the orientation of the north-south axis is “flipped.” We are so used to seeing the world in this arbitrary way, and without that directional context, we just see amorphous, meaningless blobs. It makes you question the other assumptions we use to navigate the world.

2. Feminist Hacker Barbie

The Barbie franchise came out with a book called Barbie: I Can Be A Computer Engineer late last year… except, we find out that Barbie turns to the boys to do all of the “real programming”—a caricature of the way women are often perceived in the tech world. This web app allows you to rewrite the captions from the book, transforming Barbie into the software engineering superstar she really is.

3. Marcus Morris on Instagram