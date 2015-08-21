Watch a Supercut of Every Local News Anchor Forced To Say “Deez Nuts” This Week

The filing by Deez Nuts came at a perfect time in the race, which is still in an early enough stage to attract mostly hardcore political junkies–who are also, for the most part, the sort of people who are looking for some sort of political novelty. Hence the rise of Deez Nuts, and the subsequent media attention focused on the candidate (whom the New York Times revealed to be a 15-year-old boy from Iowa). And with that media attention came a moment in which straight-faced broadcasters had to go on the air and say the words “Deez Nuts” to their viewers. In a supercut subtitled “The Day Every Local News Station Got BOFA’d,” you can witness as the assembled local news anchors of America all properly intone “Deez Nuts” for their viewers, to explain the runaway political phenomenon. While it’s unlikely that President Nuts will ever take office, the mere existence of such a supercut proves that this campaign season could be the meme-iest yet.