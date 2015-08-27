This Is What It’s Like To Film a Comedy Show On a Moving Bus

Until recently, the weekly LA comedy show Crash Test was never in danger of actually crashing. But that doesn’t mean it was ever safe.

The long-running show is the brainchild of Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, who created and starred in the MTV sketch series, Human Giant, with Aziz Ansari and Jason Woliner, before embarking on a steady stream of projects in so many media that they’ve frankly become hard to miss. Like the pair’s comedy careers in general, the show started in New York and is difficult to describe in one sentence.

More a twisted variety hour than a typical stand-up show, Crash Test cultivated a following based on its oddball interludes, like celebrating Passover on stage (Scheer and Huebel are not of the Jewish faith) or having guest Adam Pally pretend to be Bernie Madoff’s son and ask the audience for money. When the idea came up to do an installment of Crash Test on a bus and go visit other comedians at home, it seemed in keeping with the show’s gonzo style, but logistically impractical. They dismissed it as a joke at the time, though not for long.

After securing funding from Paramount and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films, Scheer and Huebel made their ridiculous dream a reality. They rented out a Ride bus, whose passengers get a more fishbowl-like view of the street, festooned their faces on the sides and back, and set out to make something unique that captures the spirit of the live show. The resulting improvisational odyssey makes up the new comedy special, Crash Test, which is now available through Vimeo on Demand.

During the briskly paced show, which took six hours to film, Scheer and Huebel come across a stacked marquee’s worth of funny friends like Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Corddry, and Tom Lennon and Ben Garant, who reprised their Reno 911 roles for the occasion. What exactly is it like, though, to find the funny while navigating traffic–and for six hours straight, at that? Co.Create caught up with Paul Scheer recently to find out.

“The bus is built so well you didn’t feel every single swerve, but it was shaky at points–especially when you’re in a lot of stop and go traffic. The truth is that bus is super comfortable. The air conditioning worked. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh God, we gotta get off this bus.’”

“I think the reason the audience was so great was because it wasn’t like going to a sitcom taping where it’s like ‘Break, alright now we’re going to reset a scene and people are getting changed,’ and it all takes forever. Here, you only saw everything once. And a lot of the stuff that we cut out was just me and Rob interacting with the crowd. Also, if we were surprised at something, they had to be surprised too. We had no idea [Lennon and Garant] were going to get on the bus. When we talked to them they were just going to do a Reno 911 bit outside–then all of a sudden, they’re on the bus and they get right in people’s faces.”