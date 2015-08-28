3 Ways For Senior Managers To Keep A Broad Perspective

Get far along enough in your career, and you’ll more than likely end up a specialist in something. Whether you’ve mastered systems integrations or become an expert in a certain product category, you’ll have your own focus for which your company relies on you.

That expertise may even have propelled you into senior management–which is another specialty in itself. Whatever your specialization, though, having too narrow a focus on anything can blind you to other important issues. That’s why we have to keep broadening our horizons at every stage in our careers. Here’s how to do it.

From the vantage point of upper management, it can be easy to forget how things look for those on the front lines. But that’s where the bulk of employees’ and customers’ experiences are shaped. If you want to know how things really work, you need to understand it.

Rightly or wrongly, many employees believe senior managers don’t want to hear their opinions.

Getting access to that perspective isn’t always easy, though. Rightly or wrongly, many employees believe senior managers don’t want to hear their opinions. That assumption can be tough to overcome. Just saying, “I want to hear your opinions, here’s an email address” won’t do the job. To most employees, it will just sound like hollow talk rather than a sincere overture.

Instead, actively seek out employees in all roles and on all levels to talk personally with about their work. Listen to what they have to say, whether it seems relevant or not. Understand what’s happening outside your corner office on a person-to-person level.