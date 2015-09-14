The Recommender: What Execs From Shazam, Starwood Hotels, And Ellevate Are Loving Right Now

“I love to cook. For recipes, I’m using Yummly a lot. To get the food, I’m using Instacart. And to fight the weight that I put on when I cook too much: the fitness app Lark.”
— Sallie Krawcheck
Owner, Ellevate; Fast Company MCP
“The Dash is a Bluetooth wireless stereo headset that includes health sensors, an accelerometer, and a developer platform. The earbuds are waterproof, so you can enjoy your music even while swimming.”
— Avery Wang
Founder and chief scientist, Shazam
“Sourced Adventures offers day trips out of New York City, like white-water rafting, paintballing, and even skiing.”
— Ruzwana Bashir
Cofounder and CEO, Peek.com; Fast Company MCP
“Hollyhock House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first L.A. home, is finally open again after a long restoration. Well worth the trip.”
— Alexandra Patsavas
Founder, Chop Shop Music; Fast Company MCP
Tech Tools To Simplify Your Life
1. To Charge
“My phone is an extension of my office, so I always keep my RAV Power Solar Charger in my bag. It lets me power up using just sunlight.”
— Martha Poulter
EVP and CIO, Starwood Hotels
2. To Locate
“You can attach Tile to anything and it pings its location based on other cell phones in the area. It saves time finding things that constantly go missing.”
— Nancy Daum
COO and CFO, Pereira & O’Dell
3. To Reward
“My kids were always losing money or asking me to buy things on their behalf. IAllowance is a great app that solves for these and more.”
— Courtney Holt
Chief strategy officer, Maker Studios
“SKAM records, one of the most influential electronic music labels, has launched a new 10-inch-only sublabel named KASM. Both of its initial releases are essentials.”
— Kiya Babzani
Founder, Self Edge
Books That Will Melt Your Mind
Priya’s Shakti
By Ram Devineni, Vikas K. Menon, And Dan Goldman
“The mythologically themed comic books use augmented reality to make a difficult subject—India’s gender-based sexual violence—approachable.”
— Opeyemi Olukemi
Senior director of interactive programs, Tribeca Film Institute
“I binge-read science fiction. Not only do I enjoy it, but I find that great science fiction can open your mind to possibilities better than almost anything else. In the past two weeks, I’ve read Ready Player One, The Martian, and Wool, all great!”
— Salman Khan
Founder and executive director, Khan Academy; Fast Company MCP
“Public School is a Southwestern gastropub chain where they finally figured out that cheddar should be built into tater tots.”
— Cenk Uygur
Founder and CEO, Young Turks
“The Japanese Konjac Sponge, made of vegetable fiber, is pillow-soft and makes everyday cleaning and exfoliating a joy. This is a travel must-have.”
— Anyi Lu
Founder and CEO, Anyi Lu
“I use the Ovopur water-filtration system by Aquaovo at home and love their LAB[O] glass water bottles. The silicone covers and caps come in several different colors.”
— Piraye Beim
Founder and CEO, Celmatix