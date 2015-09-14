The Recommender: What Execs From Shazam, Starwood Hotels, And Ellevate Are Loving Right Now

“I love to cook. For recipes, I’m using Yummly a lot. To get the food, I’m using Instacart . And to fight the weight that I put on when I cook too much: the fitness app Lark .” — Sallie Krawcheck Owner, Ellevate; Fast Company MCP

The Dash from Bragi Photo: Mo Garhammer

“The Dash is a Bluetooth wireless stereo headset that includes health sensors, an accelerometer, and a developer platform. The earbuds are waterproof, so you can enjoy your music even while swimming.”

— Avery Wang

Founder and chief scientist, Shazam

“Sourced Adventures offers day trips out of New York City, like white-water rafting, paintballing, and even skiing.”

— Ruzwana Bashir

Cofounder and CEO, Peek.com; Fast Company MCP

“Hollyhock House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first L.A. home, is finally open again after a long restoration. Well worth the trip.”

— Alexandra Patsavas

Founder, Chop Shop Music; Fast Company MCP

“My phone is an extension of my office, so I always keep my RAV Power Solar Charger in my bag. It lets me power up using just sunlight.”

— Martha Poulter

EVP and CIO, Starwood Hotels

“You can attach Tile to anything and it pings its location based on other cell phones in the area. It saves time finding things that constantly go missing.”