Your Four-Step, Digital-Clutter Detox Plan

There are two sides to the messy workspace story, according to science. One says that keeping things neat prompts other productive behaviors such as eating healthier and doing socially responsible things like giving to charity. Recent research from the University of Minnesota found that working amid clutter actually encouraged creativity.

But judging by the numerous blogs, books, and the zeal for tiny houses, Americans are embracing minimalism and order. “I think so many people became sick of possessing so much stuff,” organizing guru Marie Kondo told us.

Kondo’s core philosophy is simple: get rid of anything that doesn’t spark joy. And while that is easy to assess on a desk filled with the daily detritus of work (agenda from a 2013 meeting versus a child’s artwork), there is another, larger, and likely less organized pile of stuff lurking on your phone or in your computer. Digital clutter can be just as anxiety inducing as piles of junk, because it makes us feel guilty and signals that our work is never done. It’s a productivity killer, because we can keep so much more of it, and waste time slogging through stuff to get to what we need.

Consider the number of files and folders scattered across your digital desktop. Contacts in your virtual address book(s), photos on Flickr, Picasa, Apple’s Photostream, or on memory cards, documents in your flash drives, apps on your phone, slide decks in virtual storage. Are you hyperventilating yet?

You may not have Distributed Data Disorder, but it’s certainly likely that you’re hanging on to virtual junk that could be deleted, or at least organized. The problem is not only that the task can seem monumental in the space of a workday, it’s also that parting with even the most useless item can cause psychological pain, as researchers from the Yale School of Medicine discovered.

To do this as painlessly as possible, we scoured the web for tools and tips that facilitate the process.

Do an audit of your digital workspaces, advises Jen Cohen-Crompton, editor-in-chief at business software and services provider The Neat Company. In an interview with Business News Daily, Cohen-Crompton says it’s important to clearly define what is necessary to your daily workflow.