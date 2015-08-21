Watch A Fun-Loving Family Of Bears Crash A New Jersey Family’s Backyard Pool

The dog days of summer have arrived–actually, make that the bear days of summer.

The Basso family of Rockaway Township, New Jersey recently hosted an impromptu pool party for some unexpected revelers: a mother bear and five cubs.

“I thought they would get a drink and move on, but they stayed,” Tim Basso told News 12 New Jersey. Like the guest at a party who just can’t take the hint that it’s time to go, the bear family lounged, swam, and frolicked in the backyard for 12 hours, completely ignoring the admonishments and complaints of the Basso children.

“They took my floaty!”

“One is eating my car!”

“No going on the swing, bear!”

Tell it to bears who care.