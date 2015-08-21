When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade And Fuel A New Toyota With It

Toyota has launched the third installment of its online mini-documentary series “Fueled by Everything.” This time, the substance being utilized to power a car is homemade lemonade.

The series, created with agency Droga5, began in April to announce the arrival of the Mirai, the automaker’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric car, due to go on sale this October in California. The first film, “Fueled by Bullsh*t,” was directed by Morgan Spurlock, while the second iteration, “Fueled by Oil Creek,” unveiled in June, went to the birthplace of America’s oil industry. Both unpicked some of the science behind hydrogen fuel technology and showed the vehicle running on the results of extracting hydrogen from cow poop and water from Oil Creek, respectively.

Directed by J.J. Adler (director and coexecutive producer of The Onion News Network) and fronted by comedian Nikki Glaser (Nikki & Sara Live), the film gently mocks groups of children having a tough time selling their homemade lemonade. Glaser has some fun moments with the young entrepreneurs: “Why do you think business is so slow?” she queries. “Our lemons taste gross,” is the frank reply. And when she asks one girl if her grandmother is going to drink all the excess lemonade, she is informed: “My grandmother’s favorite drink is margarita.”

Glaser suggests their unsold product could be turned into hydrogen car fuel. After briefly breaking down the science and explaining the potential of using unusual sources of hydrogen, Glaser returns to the neighborhood with a lemonade-fueled Toyota Mirai and begins hard-nosed negotiations to buy more of the kids’ surplus lemonade.