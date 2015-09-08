advertisement
Pop Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About Income Inequality?

[Illustration: Rob Dobi for Fast Company]
By Jessica Leber1 minute Read

For all the discussion about inequality today, people consistently underestimate how bad it really is. Here’s your chance to test your knowledge about the problem and its potential solutions–and earn a special emoji badge. After, read more of Co.Exist’s series of stories on different ideas for reversing this troubling trend in the U.S. and around the world.

