Cut Down On Electricity Costs With Some Help From The Egyptian Sun God

Three new commercials for clean energy company SolarCity will have us believe that switching to solar energy can save money on your electric bill, landscaping fees, and even housecleaning service, as long as you don’t mind having your home invaded by the Egyptian sun god, Ra.

The ads, created by agency Arnold and directed by Conor Byrne, see the falcon-faced Egyptian deity of light posing as a housekeeper, gardener, and bedroom light fixture, to take care of household chores that would normally require tons of electricity. The only problem is, he’s not quite hip to the ways of the modern world. Want those hedges trimmed? You’re more likely to wind up with a pyramid-shaped topiary.