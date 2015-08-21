This Infographic Reveals America’s Most Adulterous States, Based On The Ashley Madison Leak

Marriage is a sacred vow between a man and a woman two people, based on a foundation of mutual respect, commitment, and trust. Recently, however, that foundation was rocked by a San Andreas-style earthquake of suspicion when hackers liberated up to 36 million users’ data from the adultery-facilitating website Ashley Madison. Now that the user list has seen the light of day, it’s natural for people to want to check whether their spouse’s name is on it. Especially if they live in Alabama, though.

A data scientist Redditor who goes by Jpopham91 has just posted information from the leak in the form of an infographic showing how Ashley Madison’s database breaks down state by state. It’s surprising that with all those swinging, skiing singles in Colorado, and all that marijuana, that the state would hold the rank as the second most adulterous state of the union. No shock that Washington, D.C., is No. 3, though.

Via DesignTaxi