Tesla Is Offering Electric Car Charging Stations To Airbnb Hosts In California

Calling all Airbnb hosts in California: If you list your entire home, have rented out your place more than five times, and boast an overall rating of at least four stars, Tesla has a proposition for you.

Tesla and Airbnb, two of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies last year, forged a partnership Thursday to bring charging stations for Tesla’s Model S electric car to Airbnb houses across California, with future plans to introduce the program to the rest of the world. The room-sharing company has already outfitted 12 properties with Tesla chargers; the rest will be selected through an application process and, according to The Verge, Tesla intends to choose at least 100 homes.

Tesla’s chargers, which normally cost $750, will be free for hosts. The only expense on their end will be the installation fee, which can run anywhere from $200 to $900 depending on how the home is laid out. The idea, it seems, is that Airbnb properties with a Tesla charger will clock more bookings and offset the expenses borne by the homeowner. Renters who use the charging stations will also be required to pay an additional $10 per night to compensate for the additional electricity siphoned by the chargers.

This venture is yet another move by Tesla to convince people that owning an electric car isn’t as inconvenient as it might seem. The company has already expanded its Supercharger, which it touts as “the world’s fastest charging station,” to four continents, with 500 locations carrying almost 3,000 Superchargers. Tesla has also joined forces with hotels, restaurants, and stores for its destination charging program, which installs wall connectors in those locations so that car owners can charge their vehicle while stopping for a meal or overnight stay.

