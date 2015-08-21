advertisement
The Adorable Tiny Dancer In This Insurance Ad Will Absolutely Make Your Day

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

By now we’re used to being impressed, and sometimes weepy, by the advertising of U.K. retailer John Lewis, thanks to ad classics like Monty the Penguin and “The Bear & The Hare.”

Now in the heat of the summer, the brand and agency adam&eveDDB have dropped an adorable spot for its home insurance division that will undoubtedly put a smile to your face and a happy skip in your step. A young girl performs an epic through-the-house dance routine of Risky Business proportions, to the tune of Elton John’s hit “Tiny Dancer.”

Between her stone-faced severity and wild abandon, along with a very creative use of curtains and other household props, she’ll have you singing Tony Danza to yourself for the rest of the day, you big softie.

