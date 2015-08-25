Send Your Old Clothes Back In The Box Your New Clothes Came In

When you buy clothes from online retailer the Reformation, the package comes with an extra return shipping label. But that label’s not for sending back your order. It’s for recycling the old clothes you already have.

According to the Reformation’s own figures, Americans throw away 68 pounds of clothing per person, per year. The RefRecycling model aims to fix that by making recycling much easier. You just load up the shipping box with old clothes, stick on the table, and send it on its way.

RefRecycling is powered by CR, or Community Recycling, a service that lets you do the same thing just by printing a free shipping label. It uses the same rules too, so clothes must be clean and in good repair–the idea is to sell them as-is. If you wouldn’t buy it from a thrift store, then you probably shouldn’t send it in.

Once you’ve sent the clothes off to be reused, you can track them on your Reformation dashboard and see where they end up.

CR is a nice service, but as the Reformation says, most people are too lazy to recycle on their own, especially something trickier, like clothes. Imagine the boost clothes re-use would get if all online clothing retailers simply included a CR label in the box. Every single clothing shipment would be a potential clothing donation.