How Melissa McCarthy Plans To Fix Plus-Size Fashion

“The quality and construction is often so bad,” McCarthy says of plus-size clothing. Her line uses fine fabrics and finishes, and is priced on the level of a department store luxury brand.

Designers typically use fit models to prototype a collection, and those models are usually size 2 or 4. Not so with Melissa McCarthy Seven7: All garments in the collection are built on two fit models, one size 16 and the other size 22.

Plus-size clothes typically “either look young or incredibly old,” McCarthy says. Her collection aims squarely in between, with trend-oriented pieces that are intended to be mixed and matched.

A line designed for real women should be advertised on real-looking models. That means using nonmodels whenever possible, no blank stares, and no strange poses.