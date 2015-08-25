Go Inside Jim Henson’s New Digital Puppetry Studio

Here is a sneak preview inside Jim Henson’s innovative digital studio where complex technology is used to create animated digital puppets. Go inside the studio where computers, animators, graphic artists, and actors collaborate to create compelling images in real time. It’s incredible to watch puppeteers shape the animated characters to make the them look as spontaneous and life-like as possible. If you love the work of Jim Henson, this inside look at his digital studios is a must-watch.