7 Signs It’s Time To Look For A New Job

Every day, millions of people go to work asking themselves the same questions: What’s my job giving me? Would I be better off doing something else? Will I find something I like better if I look? According to a 2013 Gallup survey , if you don’t like your job, you’re in the majority. Around twice as many employees said they were “actively disengaged” from their jobs than those who reported the opposite. There are some things we can do to make our workplaces more pleasant, but there’s always a limit. Sometimes the best bet is to get out. Here are seven signs that it’s time to go.

Getting through work each day feels like trying to make it through a minefield. The negativity is pervasive. Your coworkers backstab, gossip, and try to take credit for each other’s work to get ahead. There’s hardly a single person you can have an honest conversation with or whom you look forward to seeing. You come home exhausted and dread getting up and doing it all over again.

The motivating fire that led you to take this job in the first place went out a while ago, and now you’re just going through the motions. You eagerly look forward to days off and count the days until your next vacation. There’s nothing at work that gets you excited any longer. It’s all dull, mindless repetition, and you feel trapped.

We need challenges and growth opportunities to keep us feeling motivated, alive, and vibrant. Has your job become so routine that you hardly have to think about it at all? Does it feel like your job could be done just as well by someone with a fraction of your skills? If you answered yes, you’re on autopilot. There’s no room to learn or advance, and it’s time to move on.

You could be in a job where you are proud of the work you’re doing, but no one seems to notice or care–not even your boss. You might be a self-motivated, hard worker, but since your efforts don’t get the attention they deserve, you wonder what the point is. Maybe you came up with some great ideas and presented them to your manager, but she just shrugged them off. Or worse, your extra effort is actually discouraged because it makes your coworkers–or even your supervisors–look bad. You get the sense you’re seen as a threat because you’re better than your role demands. It’s time to go.