Department Of Defense Investigates Thousands of Military Emails Leaked By Ashley Madison Hack

It’s not just your average Tom, Dick, and Harry whose information was leaked as part of the Ashley Madison hack. Thousands of military email addresses were also exposed by the data dump, and the Department of Defense (DoD) is concerned.

According to The Hill, U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter said in his daily briefing Thursday that the DoD is investigating the leak of at least 15,000 military and government email IDs as part of the hack.

Last month, it was revealed that hackers had breached AshleyMadison.com, a site catering to people in relationships looking for something on the side. The incident highlighted how difficult it is to scrub personal information from the Internet.

“I’m aware of it, of course it’s an issue, because conduct is very important,” Carter said in his briefing today, according to The Hill. “We expect good conduct on the part of our people.”

One reason the military wants to know who was using Ashley Madison’s services is that adultery on the part of military personnel could be illegal under Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

DefenseOne reports that there were nearly 7,000 Army emails listed in the Ashley Madison leak, along with many more from the Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

The DoD did not immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment.