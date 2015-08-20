The First Women Ever Earn Their Army Ranger Tabs

To earn a spot as an Army Ranger one must pass a grueling 62-day test over a variety of terrains under harsh conditions, and with only minimal food and sleep. Rangers are among the toughest and most elite of America’s armed forces. This year’s test only saw 94 men and two women pass out of 381 and 19. Those two women, Captain Kristen Griest and First Lieutenant Shaye Haver, have made history as the first to ever pass the test after the Pentagon began an initiative to allow women to enter all combat units. However, the laws technically still say they are barred from entering the 75th Ranger Regiment despite qualifying. We must wait until January 2016 to see if the Pentagon changes its rule, and allows the two astounding, young soldiers a true spot among the Rangers.