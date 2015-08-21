Why Regal’s Bag Checks Are Just Security Theater

In the wake of the recent shooting in Louisiana–in which a man killed two and wounded nine during a showing of Trainwreck–it’s no surprise that some people may be nervous when they head out to the multiplex. But Regal Entertainment Group’s decision to begin searching moviegoers’ bags is really just security theater, an illusion that the teenagers checking your ticket stubs can protect against those hell-bent on taking lives.

Buried in an online document entitled “Admittance Procedures,” Regal recently added language that states it will now search backpacks and bags in an attempt to better protect audiences and workers at its 569 theaters nationwide:

Security issues have become a daily part of our lives in America. Regal Entertainment Group wants our customers and staff to feel comfortable and safe when visiting or working in our theatres. To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, backpacks and bags of any kind are subject to inspection prior to admission. We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these are minor in comparison to increased safety.

Regal, the nation’s largest cinema chain, is not the first theater company to take this type of action: Showcase Cinemas started banning backpacks and packages earlier this month, and reserves the right to search purses and bags.

What these decisions don’t do, however, is actually make anyone safer, even as they add the kind of lengthy inconvenience that has made us all detest going through security at airports.

“The ultimate question here, whether you’re talking about schools, movie theaters, theme parks, or other facilities, is, are these backpack checks a facade, an illusion of security, or are you really doing something to have a meaningful, thorough, enhanced security check?” Ken Trump, a security expert who specializes in studying school safety, told Fast Company. “The issue isn’t, are you doing these checks? The issue is: Who’s doing them, and how? And what are you going to do if you find something?”

What are you going to do if you find something?

Trump noted that unless you’re talking about a special showing, movie theaters are rarely going to hire security officers to screen attendees. Rather, “they’re going to have the teen working part time taking tickets playing security officer at the gate, and it’s going to be a joke.”

He likened Regal’s move to responses he’s seen at some schools in the aftermath of shootings. There, he said, you see a “teacher or other adult patting bags down one side, and squeezing it like you’d be feeling a fruit or vegetable in the stands in your local grocery.”