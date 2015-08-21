This Short Film Is For Every New Yorker Who’s Almost Fallen In Love On The Subway

The New York subway is a magical steel caterpillar that takes riders anywhere they want to go in the city. Except when it doesn’t, which is gallingly often. (Or maybe it just seems that way in Co.Create’s memory. Hard to remember every instance it runs perfectly.) Adrift in the immediacy that is the city’s stock in trade, New Yorkers have a tendency to laser-focus on the frustration of the moment–to the exclusion of all else. A whimsical new video suggests that by doing so we may be just missing our soulmates on every commute.

“Subway Love” is a surreal look at the missed love connections that happen as New Yorkers go through the jittery paces of waiting for their trains to arrive. Written by Max Stossel and directed by Matthew Freidell, the video aptly captures the craned-neck agitation that comes along with total dependency on an enormous tin can that shows up whenever it pleases.

The narrator talks in rhymes, like one of those street Shakespeares who read their poems on the subway. “Our soulmate is in the way, of the beam of light we hope will display, indicating our train is not six, but five seconds away.” Filmed in the West 4th street subway station in the Village, the video makes a strong case for straphangers to abandon their anxiety and start chatting up those going through it with them.

“Love and life’s greatest opportunities are hiding right in front of our faces . . . and breathing hot, disgusting air down our necks,” Stossel writes on his Vimeo page. It’s true. Don’t let those moments pass you by, like one of those empty subways that appear before you but, like a mirage, end up being inaccessible because it’s heading express all of a sudden. (That comparison was strictly for New Yorkers.)