Thanks To Emoji Mosaic, We Gave Every 2016 Presidential Candidate A New, Hip Way To Connect With The Kids

Politicians are always looking for ways to connect with young voters. They’re considered the untapped voice of the electorate, and when they’re activated, they can change the course of American politics. (It wasn’t elderly voters who responded to Shephard Fairey’s Obama “Hope” poster!) But attempts to reach out to young voters tend to be at least a few years out of date–witness Mike Huckabee’s “Chuck Norris Approved” ad that came five years after Chuck Norris jokes stopped being funny, or Mitt Romney singing “Who Let The Dogs Out” eight years too late. No, if today’s presidential candidates–from either party–want to reach out to young voters, they’re going to need new tools. Might we recommend . . . the Emoji Mosaic?

Ted Cruz

The Emoji Mosaic is a web tool created by developer Eric Andrew Lewis that–as the name implies–allows users to create mosaics comprised entirely of emojis with a simple click of the button. Users simply upload an image of their choice, and the app does the rest.

Hilary Clinton

Any image will work, but given the way that presidential candidates are trying to distinguish themselves from one another during one of the most crowded fields in recent memory, we opted to take things political. Click through the slide show above to see 16 potential presidents represented in a way that, we’re pretty sure, they’ll jump at in order to connect with the mythical tribe known as “young voters.” Ultimately, of course, the images are really just of a bunch of blurry faces that are hard to distinguish from one another (except, maybe, for Donald Trump). But, frankly, that’s just how most of them look to voters at this point anyway.