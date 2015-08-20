advertisement
Tig Notaro On The Best Lesson She Ever Learned In Comedy

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Like many comedians before her, Tig Notaro initially faced a lot of failure and rejection in the comedy world. In this story, she opens up about when she got her start in comedy, and the one lesson she learned that we can all benefit from. Watch this video to find out what you can do you when you are faced with a not-ideal situation. (Spoiler: You’ll be okay.)

