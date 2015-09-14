How Luvo Is Bringing The Heat To Frozen Foods

When Luvo debuted on our Most Innovative Companies list in 2014, the startup had just recruited ex-­Lululemon CEO Christine Day to lead its efforts to bring healthful, low-­calorie meals to the arctic aisle. (Each of Luvo’s organic offerings is made with less than 2 teaspoons of sugar and less than 500 mg of sodium.) Luvo, now sold in more than 5,000 store locations, managed to double its sales within the past year—in part by attracting consumers to its mission. This past summer, Day recruited ­Seattle Sea­hawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson as a brand ambassador and investor. (He joins Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin and longtime backer Derek Jeter, who also serves as brand development officer.) As part of the deal—based on a similar model Day created at Lululemon—Luvo will provide meals and nutrition education for Wilson’s Passing Academy youth football camp. “Our ambassadors are walking away from other big food endorsements and saying, ‘We want to make a difference,’ ” says Day.

Milestones: Since Luvo began selling its meals on Delta flights in 2013, the airline has been widely praised as one of the top domestic carriers for healthy food.

Challenges: The frozen-food industry has been declining as people seek fresher fare. Luvo must keep convincing customers that it’s more Whole Foods–on-ice than Hungry-Man dinners.

Buzz: ↑

“Customers have become more educated. They’re reading food labels and rejecting preservative-laden food.”

— Christine Day, CEO, Luvo

Milestones: The company recently partnered with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to offer free MBA courses.

Challenges: Though anyone can take the classes, only students who are enrolled in the university’s full iMBA program (tuition: $20,000) can get a degree.

Buzz: ↑

Nintendo Splatoon

Milestones: The Japanese gaming company surprised investors with its best first quarter since 2012, netting $9.3 million in profits. Sales were driven by the new Wii U game Splatoon.

Challenges: Nintendo president Satoru Iwata passed away unexpectedly in July, just as the company was solidifying its turnaround (which includes a foray into mobile gaming).

Buzz: ⟷

Milestones: In May, the eco-friendly engineering firm installed a test unit of its “air-­bubble shield” in smog-­ridden ­Beijing. (The device resembles a bus stop and filters up to 70% of pollutants.) The pilot could expand to more public spaces.

Challenges: The company’s plans to erect a new 500-acre Apple data center in Ireland have been met with opposition from locals concerned about its impact on area wildlife.

Buzz: ⟷

“Shoot allows you to send photos and videos directly between mobile devices, no matter what device you use or what network you’re on.”

— Erik Pounds, VP of product management at BitTorrent, via the company blog

Milestones: In its continued evolution into a legitimate file-sharing tool, BitTorrent has launched several apps based on Sync, its cloud-­storage system, including Shoot, which allows mobile users to send media via QR codes. The company has also courted Hollywood, using its Bundle ­service to release two movies, David Cross’s Hits and Spring by Drafthouse Films.

Challenges: In April, BitTorrent laid off more than a quarter of its domestic workforce to focus on Sync.

Buzz: ↓

Mediterranean Chicken & Quinoa Photo: courtesy of Panera

Milestones: Panera has joined the “clean eating” movement proselytized by companies like Chipotle: In May, the chain announced that it would remove at least 150 artificial preservatives, flavors, colors, and sweeteners from its menu by the end of 2016.

Challenges: The move could strain relations with big-brand suppliers like PepsiCo as Panera tries to wean patrons off soda.

Buzz: ↑