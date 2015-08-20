Airport Stores Agree To Stop Selling Drones After Plea From Port Authority

Two stores that operate at New York and New Jersey airports are removing drones from their shelves at those locations, after local authorities demanded that they stop offering the merchandise–rightfully so, since drones have caused almost 700 near collisions with airplanes in 2015, as the Washington Post revealed Thursday .

The vendors in question, Brookstone and Hudson News, have complied with a request from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which asked that they “immediately” cease sales of drones at Newark, John F. Kennedy International, and LaGuardia airports, NJ.com reports. “The Port Authority shares the aviation community’s safety concerns about the growing presence of drones around the region’s airports and is strongly opposed to the sale of drones at terminal shops,” a spokesperson for Port Authority said in a statement.

“This is obviously not a very well thought out retail strategy,” a law enforcement official at the airport told the New York Post.

This should be common sense, given the disconcerting number of reports about drones crossing paths with planes in and around airports. This year has seen nearly three times as many incidents as in 2014, with a whopping 12 “close calls” this past Sunday alone, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this month, multiple airplane crews said they spotted a drone while flying into Newark airport.

