Floating Above London, This Invisible Pool Lets You Swim Laps In The Sky

The developers at the Embassy Gardens, a new luxury apartment complex opening in London, have just announced what they claim is the world’s first sky pool. It’s 82 feet long, and its killer feature is that it stretches between the complex’s two towers, allowing residents to swim between the rooftop bar, spa, and orangery. Meanwhile, pedestrians below will actually be able to look up through the bottom of the pool to see people swimming above them.

“My vision for the sky pool stemmed from a desire to push the boundaries in the capability of construction and engineering. I wanted to do something that had never been done before,” Sean Mulryan, chairman and CEO of the Ballymore Group, the project’s developers, told the Verge. “The experience of the pool will be truly unique, it will feel like floating through the air in central London.”

To make a sky pool like this, some resilient engineering is needed. The sky pool was created with the help of aquarium designers. The sky pool is around 10 feet deep, about four feet of which is made up of swimmable water. The water is held in the air by 8-inch thick aquarium glass.

Living in a building with a sky pool won’t come cheap. Embassy Gardens is part of a $23 billion development project for in south-east London which has been highly criticized for turning the city’s Battersea district into a “mini Manhattan” for wealthy foreigners from Asia and the Middle East. Consequently, if you want to move into the Embassy Gardens, it’ll cost you: apartments in the complex start at around $950,000.

If you’ve got a cool million burning a hole in your pocket and an itching desire to do laps in the sky, you can learn more about Embassy Gardens here. If you get in, maybe get me a day pass, huh?