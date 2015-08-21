From Business Rivalries To Bad Posture: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we discovered how to put stress to good use, learned why bad posture hurts more than just your back, and rounded up the 10 biggest business rivalries ever.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 16.

One of the more memorable turns in the Cola Wars of the 1980s was the public apology Coke issued after some 400,000 customers wrote in to protest the advent of “New Coke.” “Coca-Cola Classic” was justly restored, but the Coke-Pepsi rivalry was far from over. Here’s a look back at that feud and nine others that defined modern commerce in the past few decades.

If leadership is an art form, it demands creative thinking. This week, artist and author Erik Wahl explained how to sharpen that habit “in order to keep ahead of the crowd, stay nimble, and inspire those around you to push themselves, too.”

If you grew up with parents who nagged you to sit up straight and stop slouching, you should’ve listened to them. Not only can poor posture cause neck and back problems, it turns out it also hurts our productivity and communication skills. Lift that chin, put your shoulders back, and read this.

Wouldn’t it be great if there were a way to banish stress from your life for good? Well, there isn’t. As Stanford lecturer and author Kelly McGonigal puts it, “The reality is that there’s no stress-free version of your life available to you–it’s always going to be there.” This week we learned instead how to take that stress and do something useful with it.

Temptation is a powerful thing–just ask half the world’s religions. But scripture parts ways with modern psychology over the roles our temptations should play in the choices we make. In a behavioral strategy one researcher calls “temptation bundling,” we can actually use guilty pleasures to help us finish tasks we’d otherwise put off. Here’s how.