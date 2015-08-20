Watch a Man Who Does Not Fear Death Break The World Record For Cliff-Jumping

At some indefinable point, the willingness to perform certain acts of derring-do seems less tied to bravery than it does the absence of some crucial element in the psychological makeup of humans. Rather than thinking, “This stunt is amazing,” the observer is consumed with secondhand fear and left to wonder, “What is even wrong with this person?”

Felix Baumgartner’s space-jump was one such moment. Now, a more terrestrial bit of daredevilry offers similar vicarious thrills–similarly brought to viewers by Red Bull. Laslo Schaller set a world record recently for the highest cliff jump in Maggia, Switzerland, and filmed it from every possible angle. Warning: this footage is absolutely terrifying.

Weirdly, the scariest part isn’t the jump itself–which is still a panic festival in its own right, but watching Schaller psych himself up for the jump. In those moments, you can imagine him thoroughly ignoring his survival instincts, if he even has those, and calming his nerves with some delusional alchemy.

Although our jumper appears to sustain a minor leg injury in the fall, the video ends with him rising to his feet in triumph, presumably calculating how soon until he can reasonably embark on his next brush with death.

