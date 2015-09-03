How To Figure Out What Is Really A Waste Of Time

Everyone wastes time. I know I do. I’d like to waste less time, but doing that requires identifying which time is wasted. And that’s a tricky question.

Open time isn’t wasted time. Sometimes white space is where the best ideas take root.

Watching TV and surfing the web are often low-value activities, but they’re not automatically wasted time. These things sometimes bring pleasure, and pleasure is a good in its own right.

So what is wasted time? I’ve come to like this definition: Time is wasted when it’s neither enjoyed, nor spent in pursuit of some larger life goal.

I can’t say I enjoy listening to my boys’ endless discussions of their Pokemon cards, but I want to have a close relationship with them, which requires investing time in caring about what they care about. This time is not wasted.

I savored sitting in a hammock recently for a quiet 10 minutes while my baby napped. Not only was that enjoyable, I was pursuing the larger goal of a calm and happy life. That was time well spent.

But as I track my time, I can see other activities that don’t meet these criteria. I putter around the house at night cleaning up, rather than going to sleep or reading something fun. In my attempts to be “productive” at work, I don’t take real breaks, so my brain forces me to take fake ones. I scroll through social media posts from people I don’t actually know, and read comments on blog posts that aren’t exactly enlightening.