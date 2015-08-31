5 More Time Management Mistakes You May Be Making

We’d all like to use our time better, which is why I enjoyed reading Lisa Evans’s recent post on The Top 5 Time Management Mistakes You’re Making . She pointed out several woes that I know I am guilty of, from underestimating the amount of time tasks will take to not managing distractions.

Does a little wasted time matter? A few minutes here and there probably don’t, but the truth is that a life is lived in hours, so time management is really life management. Mindless choices can keep us from living the lives we want. Fortunately, better choices can open up lots of possibilities. Here are five more big time management mistakes people make, and the mindset shifts that can put you back in charge of your days.

There are 168 hours in a week. Even if you work 60 (more than most people do) and sleep eight hours per day, that leaves 52 hours for other things. That’s plenty of time to have a fulfilling personal life, but seizing those hours requires moving work around creatively. The good news is that you may have more flexibility than you think. When I studied the time diaries of high-earning women for a recent book, I found that three-quarters did something personal during traditional work hours. They made up that time by finishing up work at night after the kids went to bed, or sometimes on weekends.

Most didn’t have formal flexible schedules; they worked how they wished and figured if they delivered results, the particulars are irrelevant. A recent study of a major consulting firm found that high-performing men with kids often used these same strategies. You can go years waiting for someone to give you permission to build the life you want, or you can simply choose to work as you wish and see what happens. Life is a risk. Be bold.

Don’t fear white space in your schedule. For starters, it’s just practical. As Evans pointed out, most people chronically underestimate how much time things will take, and white space keeps you from running behind. More importantly, though, white space allows you to seize opportunities. If a client calls to bounce some ideas off you, you can give her your full attention. To keep commitments from eating all available time, commit this concept to memory: If it’s a great use of your time, say yes. If it’s merely a good use of your time, say no.