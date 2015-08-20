NFL Stars Victor Cruz And Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Inner Monologue Insults For Foot Locker

Last year, New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz was hit with a season-ending injury. Odell Beckham Jr. stepped in and grabbed the spotlight with one hand . Now the two are back in training camp vying for the same position and Foot Locker has decided to mine the awkwardness for its own comedic advantage.

In a new spot from agency BBDO New York, the two meet and, while it’s all smiles and compliments on the outside, Cruz’s inner monologue reveals some seriously smoldering resentment. It’s a funny, wink-wink at real world events but you can’t help wonder just how much truth lies within it.

And it looks like reality has reared its ugly head and Cruz will have a few more reasons to feel wronged, picking up an injury in the third week of Giants training camp.