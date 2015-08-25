What Kind Of House Does $300,000 Get You Around The World?

When Reddit user Somuch101 asked, “What does a $300,000 house look like where you are from?” he or she set of a storm of responses. The answers ranged from “impossible to afford” to “a palace for pocket money.” Although the range is startling, there are few surprises. The more desirable a place is to live, the more expensive the housing. In New York’s Manhattan, $300,000 might buy you a four-weeks share in a fancy hotel suite. In San Francisco, the same will land you a corner plot covered in grass and nothing else.

The list below is a photo tour of the responses. I concentrated on the U.S., because the house prices run such a huge range all in one country, but the U.K. has its own price disparities. While Londoners can expect to get a small apartment for their £200,000, away from the capital, the same money would buy a whole street’s worth of homes. I also checked into China, but as you’d expect, the range is similar to that found elsewhere, from city-center hovels to cheap country homes to farmhouses. Other non-surprises were the tiny apartments in Hong Kong and Japan, where your $300,000 gets you little more than a walk-in closet, and the difference between the capitals of Germany and Greece. In Berlin (not the richest city in Germany by any means), you can get a tiny two-bed apartment in the chaotic Kreuzberg neighborhood. In Athens, you can take your pick of huge apartments or maisonettes, and have plenty of money left over to donate to the poverty-stricken European Central Bank. The one thing that did surprise me is just how expensive property is everywhere I looked. The only places that are cheap are run down neighborhoods or properties in tiny, remote villages. Los Angeles Compton, LA: For three bedrooms at $300,000 the realtor doesn’t even get out of the car to snap the photo. West Hollywood: You can get a 304-square-foot studio with no parking and no kitchen, “which means you can’t have a car because there is literally nowhere to park in WeHo, and HOA fees are $630/month,” says Reddit user seriallysurreal. San Francisco Good luck getting anything in San Francisco. You can’t even find a parking garage for $300,000. One solitary spot appears on the real estate site Zillow’s map when you narrow the search to the $250-300,000 range, and that’s a 1,520-square-foot patch of grass at 3579 Folsom Street.

What’s the lesson in all this? Next time you’re complaining about high housing prices where you live, remember the old adage is true: location, location, location.